Airport Media Bags PRM Engineering as Time Partner for Cork Airport

Airport Media Sales, daa’s media sales division, has launched a new advertising partnership at Cork Airport which, it says, is a first for the airport media sector in the UK and Ireland.

Cork-based PRM Engineering has become Cork Airport’s Official Time Partner, giving the mechanical and electrical contractor exclusive branding across the airport’s Flight Information Display Screens (FIDS).

The displays are among the airport’s most frequently viewed digital touchpoints, providing passengers with flight information and timings throughout arrivals and departures.

Airport Media Sales said the partnership was designed to move beyond traditional airport advertising by giving PRM ownership of a highly relevant part of the passenger journey.

PRM Engineering delivers complex mechanical and electrical projects across the pharmaceutical, medical device and industrial sectors.

Leonard Miller, head of Airport Media Sales, said the partnership reflected the company’s ambition to develop more distinctive commercial opportunities at Cork Airport.

“This is a UK and Ireland airport media first and a great example of the type of distinctive partnerships we want to bring to Cork Airport,” he said.

“PRM was a natural choice for the Official Partner. Their work is all about precision, reliability and delivering complex projects on time, so there is a really strong connection between what they do and what this partnership represents.”

“As a Munster-based business with strong roots in Cork, this partnership is a natural fit for PRM,” added Peter Murphy, PRM Engineering.

“We employ local people, work with many of the region’s leading businesses and share Cork Airport’s strong connection to the community it serves. Time is also fundamental to what we do. Our clients rely on us to plan and deliver complex M&E projects safely and to programme, so becoming Cork Airport’s Official Time Partner has a very natural connection to our business,” he said.

Peter Walsh of Cork Airport said: “We are delighted to welcome PRM Engineering as Cork Airport’s Official Time Partner and to see a Cork business take ownership of such a prominent passenger touchpoint through this innovative partnership.

Blue Ocean Consulting worked with PRM on developing the partnership.

Julieanne O’Neill of Blue Ocean Consulting said the objective was to identify an opportunity that PRM could own rather than simply securing conventional advertising space.

“Time gave us that connection. It is central to the airport experience, but it is equally important in PRM’s world, where planning, programme and dependable delivery matter every day,” she said.

“Creating a first-of-its-kind partnership in the UK and Ireland makes that proposition even stronger.”

Airport Media Sales said the launch of the new partnership forms part of its wider strategy to expand its commercial media offering across Dublin and Cork airports through digital formats, sponsorship, experiential activations, large-format advertising and bespoke brand partnerships.