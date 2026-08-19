RTE’s Advertising Packages for Katie Taylor’s Last Fight in Croke Park Start at €30k

With Katie Taylor’s last fight set to take place in Croke Park on Saturday, September 5, RTÉ has unveiled a new advertising package around the much-anticipated event, as she takes on Flora Pili in what the broadcaster is billing as one of the most significant sporting events in Irish history.

The fight will see Taylor attempt to become a three-time undisputed world champion as she brings her professional career to a close.

Taylor’s final appearance is expected to generate significant audience and advertiser interest, bringing to a close a career during which she became one of Ireland’s most successful sportspeople and played a central role in raising the profile of women’s boxing internationally.

As part of its commercial offering for the event, RTÉ has launched a €30,000 AV advertising package spanning RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.

The package includes one 30-second television spot in either the pre-fight or post-fight commercial break, together with 100,000 impressions on RTÉ Player. The overall cost is split between €25,000 for television and €5,000 for RTÉ Player.

RTÉ said digital packages will include both live and video-on-demand inventory, although the majority of impressions are expected to be delivered during the live stream.

Premium positioning in-break will incur an additional charge of 30%, while advertisers looking to select a particular television break will pay an additional 20%.

Potential advertisers are being asked to contact RTÉ Media Sales by August 26, with the final booking deadline set for August 28.