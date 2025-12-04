WPP Media Research Reveals a ‘Dependency Dilemma’ in Irish Language Advertising

New research from WPP Media Ireland has revealed a “dependency dilemma” in Irish language advertising.

The research carried out by WPP Media – “An Analysis of Dual-Language Advertising Effectiveness in Ireland: An Echo or a Voice?”, not only calls for a shift from simple translation to transcreation but also underscores a “powerful, and somewhat unexpected, public expectation for genuine cultural connection in Irish language campaigns.”

The research builds upon WPP Media’s ongoing Media Tracker, which in May 2025 reported increased visibility and recall of Irish language advertising. While the earlier study confirmed the government initiative’s success in raising awareness, this latest analysis delves deeper into the effectiveness of these campaigns, particularly when run in parallel with English language counterparts.

The Dependency Dilemma

The study is based on three waves of research. Every wave consisted of two separate nationally representative samples of 800 adults each, yielding a total sample size of 4,800 respondents for the entire study.

In each wave, one group was exposed to English language campaigns and the other group to their equivalent Irish language counterpart.

The findings underscore a significant challenge:

Gap in understanding: A 35%-point gap in understanding was identified for Irish language ads among audiences who had not previously seen the English version. This indicates that, for a majority, the English ad acts as a necessary primer to unlock the meaning of the Irish ad.

Recall disparity: While WPP Media’s general tracker shows 57% recall for any Irish language ads, this specific campaign-prompted research found an average recall of 38% for Irish language ads, compared to an 18%-point higher recall for English campaigns. This disparity is largely attributed to the lower media spend mandated for Irish language ads (minimum 5% of total media spend), according to WPP Media.

The echo of English: According to the research, a remarkable 43% of respondents who were shown Irish ads recalled seeing the English version, compared to only 22% of the English ad group recalling the Irish version. This 21-percentage-point difference further illustrates the reliance of Irish language ads on their more prominent English counterparts.

Genuine Connection

According to WPP, “perhaps the most compelling and unexpected finding from the research is the strong public expectation for authenticity in Irish language advertising. Despite the comprehension challenges, the public overwhelmingly believes brands use Irish in campaigns ‘to genuinely connect with Irish speakers and promote the language’ (averaging 41%).

“This desire for authentic engagement is a powerful insight for future strategy,” said Eimear McGrath, research director at WPP Media.

“It indicates that the public views Irish language advertising as more than just a regulatory requirement, they see it as an opportunity for brands to demonstrate a deeper cultural commitment. This expectation for genuine connection, rather than mere compliance, is a key takeaway for advertisers.”

From Translation to Transcreation

Paul Enright, business director at Mindshare, a WPP agency, notes that “the current model of direct translation can be an inadequate and ineffective strategy, leading to underperformance. We are seeing that Irish language advertising is currently an echo, not a voice. Even when direct translation is unavoidable, it’s crucial to maximise its effectiveness which we know can be done a number of different ways.”

WPP Media proposes a strategic shift towards a complementary campaign system that embraces transcreation:

Leverage English creative: The English campaign, with its higher media spend, should continue to drive mass awareness and baseline comprehension.

Refine the role of Irish ads: Irish ads should not compete for mass recall with limited budgets. Their purpose is to provide a deeper, more authentic connection with a specific and valuable audience, focusing on cultural resonance.

Embrace Transcreation: This involves creating advertising natively for the Irish language, with strong visual storytelling, ensuring clarity for all while providing cultural depth for proficient speakers.

Harness immersive Irish-only media: The study also indicates that campaigns integrated within immersive, Irish-only media environments demonstrate enhanced impact, particularly in terms of message comprehension and likeability among engaged audiences.

“These findings provide clear, actionable insights for brands and public bodies,” concluded Enright. “It’s time to move beyond compliance and invest in strategies that truly connect with a large cohort of Irish speakers, regardless of proficiency, transforming Irish language advertising from an echo into a powerful, authentic voice that resonates deeply with cultural expectations.”