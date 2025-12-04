Laurie Kelly Appointed as Head of Marketing at News Ireland

News Ireland has promoted Laurie Kelly to head of marketing for Ireland.

Kelly has been with News Ireland for the last 10 years, most recently working as group marketing manager where she was responsible for brand management and audience and subscriber growth across all digital, app and print formats for News Ireland’s two titles, The Sunday Times Ireland and The Irish Sun.

Before joining News Ireland, she held marketing roles at Twitter (now X) and Paddy Power.

According to the company “in her new role, she will continue to focus on growing audiences and deepening engagement across all News Ireland brands and platforms. Under her leadership, News Ireland’s marketing efforts in Ireland have become increasingly integrated with commercial and editorial teams, helping to successfully expand partnerships, events, audiences and subscribers.”

Richard Bogie, managing director, News Ireland said “Laurie’s hard work and determination has been absolutely essential in driving significant business growth across News Ireland brands. As head of marketing, I look forward to seeing Laurie continue driving this success and increase engagement across our brands and would like to wish her the best of luck in her new role.”