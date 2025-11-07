The Brill Building Taps Power of AR for New Campaign for the Marie Keating Foundation

The Brill Building Taps Power of AR for New Campaign for the...

The Brill Building has launched a new augmented reality campaign, Filter Out Lung Cancer, for the Marie Keating Foundation to mark Lung Cancer Awareness Month this November.

The innovative activation, created for Snapchat, uses AR technology to highlight the signs and symptoms of lung cancer in a way designed to engage a younger, digital-first audience.

Developed by The Brill Building’s team of creative lead Peter Snodden,project lead Sorcha Hanratty, and executive creative director Roisín Keown, with PR support from Maria Rolston, the campaign includes radio, video, print, and social media elements.

It also builds on the creative success of last year’s The First Poster to Catch Lung Cancer, which won multiple national awards, including at the EFFIEs, ICADs, DMAs, and AIM Awards, as well as Ireland’s first International Gerety Award.

Snodden said the new campaign continues the Foundation’s strategy of using creative innovation to inspire awareness and action.

“For this year’s campaign, we wanted to continue the principle we’ve developed with the team at the Marie Keating Foundation- to ‘innovate to action’,” he said. “With Filter Out Lung Cancer we’re able to educate people about the broader range of symptoms using mainstream technologies like Snap to reach audiences in ways we couldn’t before, while continuing to give the charity a platform to press for a national lung screening programme.”

Snapchat, which has 2.3m users in Ireland, partnered on the initiative to deliver the interactive AR filter.

“We’re excited to work with The Brill Building to bring the campaign to life through the power of augmented reality,” said Paul Gleeson, senior client partner at Snapchat Ireland. “Our platform’s reputation for positivity and innovation makes it a perfect fit to raise awareness about this important issue.”

The AR experience encourages users to share the filter with parents, grandparents, and friends, prompting conversations about key symptoms — such as a cough lasting more than three weeks as well as medical checks for early detection.

The campaign supports the Marie Keating Foundation’s ongoing efforts to improve early diagnosis and reduce Ireland’s high lung cancer death rate. The charity continues to call for a national lung cancer screening programme, similar to existing breast, bowel, and cervical screening services.

According to new research by Empathy for the Foundation, just 29% of Irish adults say they know the signs and symptoms of lung cancer, while 36% admit lack of awareness would deter them from getting checked. Almost three-quarters (72%) said they would take part in a screening programme if it were introduced.

“More people in Ireland die from lung cancer than any other cancer, and those rates are set to increase by 2040,” said Liz Yeates, CEO of the Marie Keating Foundation. “Without a national lung screening programme, we’re missing the opportunity to catch it early and that means more lives lost. The evidence is clear: we need to act.”

