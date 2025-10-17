Connelly Partners Rolls Out New Campaign for Expressway Y’Adult Discount

Connelly Partners has created a new campaign for Bus Eireann’s Expressway service.
Targeting the student market, the campaign aims to inform students about the discounts that are available to holders of a Young Adult Leap Card or a Student Leap Card.
According to the agency, research showed that many students and young adults prefer to wait until they are at their departure point before buying a ticket, believing it provides greater flexibility rather than the best deal. Expressway’s “Student of Life” Discount aims to challenge this.
As part of the campaign, the agency roped in comedians Darren Conway and Kayleigh Trappe, to spread the word in their own inimitable way.
“The new ‘Student of life’ campaign really communicates our brand proposition of ‘Way better’ excellently,” said Andrew Yates, head of Expressway.
“Younger audiences are an important element of commercial success for the brand, but they’re bombarded with competitor messaging and don’t like being told what to do. We needed to cut through and stand out in a crowd in an entertaining and engaging way with personality,” he added.
“To make them realise that they were missing a trick which could get them the same service and save them some money too. So far we’ve had a fantastic response to the campaign. The team at Connelly Partners really understood the Expressway brand and the challenges we were facing. We’re delighted with the campaign so far and have strong confidence it will drive Young Adult ticket sales in the coming months.”
