Posterplan & Mindshare Team Up to for HB “We Heart Summer” Campaign

While the Irish Summer may have taken a backseat for most of July, Posterplan has teamed up with Mindshare and HB Ice Cream to launch a new OOH advertising campaign promoting some of the brands iconic ice creams like Iceberger, Brunch and Cornetto.

In order to capture the attention of passers-by and connect with audiences on the move as they indulge in their summer activities, a large 3D heart was installed on the prominent 240-sheet in Terenure, Dublin.

The innovative build is designed to significantly boost the impact of the “We Heart Summer” campaign. The campaign is also featured across various OOH formats throughout Ireland, ensuring active engagement with the intended audience throughout the summer.

It has been fantastic to work with Posterplan, Mindshare and our design agency Oliver Ireland in bringing our “We Heart Summer” campaign to life for consumers. HB ice creams form an integral part of the Irish summer and the special build at Terenure really brings this to life. It is an amazing addition to our campaign which is running across OOH, Social and Audio,” says Karen Murphy, HB & Magnum brand manager.

“We were delighted to work with Unilever and Mindshare on this eye-catching and engaging campaign for HB. The vibrant creative and supporting formats are strategically positioned in areas where consumption is likely to take place. Additionally, our collaboration with XL Media on this innovative build has been instrumental in bringing this vision to life,” says Susan Murtagh, business director, Posterplan.

“Nothing says Irish summer quite like the HB heart! This year, we wanted to elevate this iconic brand to a new level and hero the ‘We Heart Summer’ message in the most impactful and joyful way possible. HB’s mission is to spread happiness, and our special build in Terenure, along with our other eye-catching OOH will do just that,” adds Chloe Guildea, account director, Mindshare.