News Ireland Announces Key Commercial Appointments

News Ireland, publisher of the Sunday Times Ireland and the Irish Sun has made a number of key senior appointments.

Sorcha Cunningham has been appointed as head of publishing and digital for The Sunday Times Ireland while Karl Kavanagh will become the head of publishing and digital for The Irish Sun.

Both Cunningham and Kavanagh have been with the publisher for 15 years and now join the group’s senior leadership team in Ireland.

Elsewhere, Dave Doyle, who has been with News Ireland for eight years, has taken on an expanded remit in his role as head of trading in Ireland. The position now includes a range of wider responsibilities, including leading News Ireland’s overall digital growth strategy, while also further developing trading agreements with both key agency groups and key direct clients.