Marketing Soc’s Future Council Returns with Next ‘I FC’ed Up’ Event in September

Following its sell-out spring event, the Marketing Society of Ireland’s Future Council returns on September 7th with its popular annual event I FC’ed Up, where a panel of senior marketing professionals will share how their biggest mistakes went on to become useful learning moments in their careers.

The Future Council provides thought leadership and networking opportunities through events and talks specifically created for marketing and communications practitioners in the first five years of their careers. This year’s autumn event will consist of a panel discussion and Q&A as well as providing attendees with an opportunity to network with industry peers, with a drinks reception and food on the night.

The panel of speakers for the next event consists of Chloe Hanratty, head of strategic planning, Publicis Dublin, Colm Roche, director of sports & entertainment, The Tenth Man and Patrick O’Reilly, head of retail sales, Three.

According to Stephen Mooney, research project manager with Core and chairperson of the Future Council: “I FC’ed Up is all about the importance of making mistakes – we all hate the thought of messing up at work, especially in the first few years of our careers, but it can often be the best way to learn. We’re really excited to have three senior marketers on the panel for this event and we can’t wait to hear what stories they’re going to tell and the learnings they have to share.”

I FC’ed Up will take place on Wednesday September7 at Three Ireland’s Dublin HQ on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin 2, with a drinks reception at 6:30pm and the panel discussion beginning at 7pm. A limited number of tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite at a cost of €11.99 per ticket, which includes food and drink. To buy a ticket click HERE