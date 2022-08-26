Javelin and Toyota Tap Sky Shoppable for a Media First

In what is a media first in the Irish market, Toyota Ireland is the first advertiser to use Sky Shoppable, a digital advertising solution that enables advertisers to add QR codes directly into TV advertising, delivering a seamless customer experience directly from the TV screen.

In the case of Toyota, a QR code integrated into the digitally delivered and targeted TV commercial will drive viewers directly online to a Toyota landing page that marks the start of a new Toyota sponsorship for a Foroige programme called ‘Big Brother, Big Sister’. The initiative is designed to match volunteer adults to young people in need of friendship and external mentorship, for an hour a week. The campaign, including strategy, media, digital and creative is delivered by Javelin.

“We are excited to see what conversion we get from this new format. We strive to be at the forefront of innovation in our marketing communications and this is an exciting category, industry and Irish media first,” says Zoe Bradley, head of marketing communications and corporate affairs, Toyota Ireland.

“We decided to use Big Brother Big Sister in an effort to drive the success of this campaign which is very close to our hearts. Big Brother Big Sisters mission is to create and support one to one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. This campaign is looking to recruit new volunteers and create greater awareness about the programme,” she adds.

According to Sky Media, the Sky Shoppable proposition is fully measurable using Sky’s household viewing data and unique measurement capabilities, and allows advertisers to directly attribute website visits, browsing and sales conversions to their TV spends.

“Sky’s shoppable advertising product allows Sky viewers to interact with a TV ad, delivering a seamless experience directly from the TV screen to an online destination,” says Tina Gleeson, head of investment, Sky Media.

“Combining shoppable functionality with AdSmart from Sky’s ability to cherry-pick exactly who sees your ad, makes it a real game changer for brands. We are delighted to collaborate with Javelin and Toyota and their fantastic charity partner ‘Big Brothers Big Sister’ in Ireland’s first shoppable campaign which will promote web traffic and drive volunteer sign-up.”

