Heineken Places Sustainability at Heart of Experiential Marketing

With the countdown to Electric Picnic festival next weekend well underway, Heineken Ireland will reveal how it has placed sustainability at the heart of its experiential marketing efforts with The Greener Bar which will be unveiled at the three- day event in Stradbally, Co. Laois.

The Greener Bar is being billed as the brewer’s most sustainable bar to date and is born out of “Brew a Better World,” Heineken’s global sustainability strategy platform which will see the brand reduce its carbon impact by committing to brew with zero emissions by 2030. The Greener Bar will make its Irish debut at Electric Picnic and, according to the company, “aims to save an estimated 23,646kg of CO2 emissions by reducing waste and energy use that’s equal to the annual electricity of 4,600 homes.”

The company adds that its marketing team has “completely re-evaluated how the brand is showing up in the world, using learnings from the break from events during Covid, and taking time to unpick how the brand can be a part of a greener planet.”

Apart from working closely with sustainability consultants during Electric Picnic, Heineken is also working with partners Thinkhouse, Honey & Buzz, Exhibit and the Dentsu agency Red Star.

“Experiences have always been a huge part of the Heineken Ireland marketing mix. We wanted our festival comeback to be ambitious and to reflect who we have become as a company. As part of “Brew a Better World” we’re working on brewing our beer here in Ireland with zero emissions by 2030. Festival activations like The Heineken Greener Bar demonstrates how our sustainability commitments are being delivered impactfully through our brand activities. It’s taken a lot of unlearning and reworking how we do things – the effort has been enormous and now that we’re festival-ready; we can’t wait to welcome revellers to the Heineken Greener,” says Ronan McCormack, marketing manager, Heineken Ireland.