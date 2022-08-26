Behaviour & Attitudes Strengthens Board with Appointment of Davina O’Donoghue

B&A has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Davina O’Donoghue to the board of the company.

O’Donoghue joins B&A after 25 years working in London as an international qualitative researcher. During this time she has set up and run two agencies and sat on the board of two others. Most recently she was a director of Ninth Seat (formerly RDSi). Much of her career has been spent working across the brand portfolios of the Unilever, GSK and Sony Ericsson and with agencies such as Ogilvy, FCB Inferno and Grey. According to B&A she will now focus on “Irish and global qualitative projects, workshops, cultural analysis, white space and innovation projects, strategy, brand and communication research across FMCG, alcohol, technology, consumer healthcare and sustainability.”

According to Luke Reaper, managing director of B&A: “Davina specialises in qualitative research and workshop design and execution. That said she has always worked across dual skilled projects and has recently worked increasingly in synergy with big data and online data partners to optimise and streamline segmentation and innovation projects. She is a very exciting appointment for B&A and we are absolutely delighted to have her on board. The growth in strategic projects has been phenomenal and Davina’s appointment adds an extra dimension, especially in an international context.”

Davina O’Donoghue’s appointment follows the recent appointments of Deirdre Kelly and Sarah Chapman as associate directors, joining from Laya Healthcare, and RedC respectively.