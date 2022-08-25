Shane McGonigle Appointed as CEO of the Marketing Institute of Ireland

Shane McGonigle has been appointed as the new CEO of the Marketing Institute of Ireland.

A former European Digital Marketing Director and Strategic Marketing Director with Kerry Group, McGonigle has over 30 years’ experience working on the both the agency and client side across multiple categories, from start-up to multinationals. He has been External Examiner and Industry Specialist on the Masters course at TU Dublin, Visiting Professor at the University of Ulster and is a former board member of the ASAI and President of IAPI.

“I am delighted to lead the MII Executive team at such an important time for marketing. The MII is celebrating 60 years of marketing representation and uniquely, we operate exclusively in the interests of our members and our members alone,” says McGonigle.

“I recognise that as marketers, our collective expertise, honed through continuous professional development, is essential to the success of our industry, the companies we serve, our country and of course, our careers. It is a privilege to take this role and I am really looking forward to ‘marketing’ marketing on all our behalfs.”

According to Gerard O’Neill, Chairman of the Board of the MII: “Shane is the ideal candidate to drive our strategic agenda at a critical time of change in the marketing profession. He will champion our Purpose as we seek to strengthen the standing of marketing and educate, enable and empower marketers at all stages of their career.”

McGoningle replaces David Field as CEO. Field announced back in January 2022 that he was leaving the job to take the job as managing director of Fresh Retail.