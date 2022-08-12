Wolfgang Digital Cleans Up at Global Search Awards

Wolfgang Digital walked away with a haul of 5 Trophies at the recent Global Search Awards.

The awards recognise the best work happening across PPC, SEO and Content Marketing around the globe. Wolfgang picked up wins for Best Use of Search B2B, Most Innovative Campaign, Best Use of Search Travel/Leisure, Best Use of Content Marketing and Best Use of Social Media in a Search Campaign.

With stiff competition from around the world, Wolfgang was the only Irish agency to receive a trophy on the night, picking up awards for its work with Intersport Elverys, Dalata Hotel Group, Bodyslims and GSR.

According to Wolfgang’s managing director, Brendan Almack: “The awards are a reflection of three things; our world class team, the investment we have made in broadening our capabilities and our fantastic clients.”

Wolfgang also narrowly missed out on claiming the Best Global Large Integrated Agency, picking up silver. According to Almack, “second best agency in the World doesn’t have the same ring to it, so we’ll be back next year for that one”.

A full list of winners is available here.