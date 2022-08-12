MediaCom Ireland Appoints Manuel Yoacham as Business Director

MediaCom Ireland has appointed Manuel Yoacham as business director.

As part of his new role, he will lead the agency’s strategic and day to day operations across a range of clients in the retail sector, including Lidl.

Yoacham brings over 10 years of industry experience to MediaCom, having spent five years as business director at Starcom Ireland. Prior to this, he worked as a senior innovation planner for jump! Innovation, and as an account director for Vizeum Ireland.

According to Ed Ling, chief growth and operations officer at MediaCom Ireland: “MediaCom Ireland is delighted to welcome Manuel Yoacham to the team. Bringing on board an executive of Manuel’s calibre, with significant experience across a number of key industries, will benefit both MediaCom Ireland and our clients. We look forward to working with Manuel as we seek to further develop and grow MediaCom’s place as a leader in the Irish market.”