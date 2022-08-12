Javelin Wins TikTok International Agency Competition

The Dublin-based agency group Javelin has won a TikTok agency arena competition which saw the agency go head-to-head with over 20 other agencies that were invited to take part.

Javelin were the only Irish agency to take part and each agency was invited to develop a real pitch based on a brief that was shared on the day. Beating off stiff competition from many London-based social media agencies, the Javelin team took home the £5000 prize.

According to Ian Nunoo, board director & head of digital at Javelin: “It’s always nice to receive credit for the work we do. It’s even nicer when it comes from our peers in the industry!

Winning the TikTok arena session competition is a real testament to the amazingly talented digital team at Javelin who are relentless in their pursuit of innovative thinking. We deliver fantastic results and have a bit of fun at the same time. Our talented people and their passion for digital media means we have a best in class offering and we are constantly at the forefront of the industry.”