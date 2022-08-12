Edelman Ireland Boosts Senior Team With Key Appointments

Edelman Ireland has made a number of key appointments following a strong year of revenue growth.

According to the Dublin-based creative and communications agency, 2022 turnover increased by 6% to €7.4m in a year “set apart by innovation, new business and award wins.”

According to the agency Jennifer Hyland has been appointed senior director. Hyland has been central to the development of its digital and creative offer which, according to the agency, “has delivered strong growth through domestic and international briefs. Hyland’s multi – award winning creative work includes clients such as Deep RiverRock, Unilever and Pfizer.

Edelman has also appointed Emma Williams senior director. Williams as been central to developing its “Gen Z and creative offer” which has helped brands like Coca-Cola, Unilever and Very achieve their commercial growth ambitions and win industry awards.

Elsewhere David Callaghan has been appointed senior director. Callaghan has led the development and significant growth of Edelman Ireland’s B2B offer, a fully integrated creative, advisory and B2B product campaign capability for clients.

According to Joe Carmody, Edelman Ireland CEO: “Edelman has made significant progress over the past year and we are delighted to announce the appointments of Emma, David and Jennifer. It has been a strong year of revenue growth and we have provided our clients with innovative solutions and award-winning ideas in support of their reputation and commercial ambitions.”