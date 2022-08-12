DMG Media’s One Fab Day Publishes New Guide to Wedding Venues

With weddings now back in full swing again, the DMG Media-owned One Fab Day has published a new venue guide for brides and grooms looking to walk down the aisle.

The weddings website has published the One Fab Day 100 Best Wedding Venues 2022/23, in association with Benetti Menswear and it is available to purchase in newsagents or to download online. This is the eighth year One Fab Day has published the wedding guide.

According to editor, Jessica O’Sullivan: “It’s been a difficult few years for both couples and suppliers, but finally weddings are back in full swing. It’s a joy to feel the excitement as our readers plan their big day with confidence, and of course, to see the buzz amongst suppliers who are fully back to doing what they do best – making dreams come true! For this reason, it is with huge pleasure that we bring you this year’s 100 Best Wedding Venues Guide.”

“This year we have added an accessibility category so that readers can see at a glance whether a venue is accessible to a person with disability”. A crucial factor when making this all-important decision,” she adds.