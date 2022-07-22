Purpose Disruptors Ireland Gathering August 4th

The Irish chapter of Purpose Disruptors, the international network of advertising and marketing insiders working to reshape how the industry tackles climate change, will host its first ever in-person gathering on August 4.

The event will start at 6pm and wind up at 8.30pm. The venue is in 4 Dame Lane, Dublin. According to the organisers, spaces are limited so early booking is advisable.

Purpose Disruptors was born in a pub and it started by getting together groups of likeminded individuals, working in the same industry, who are greatly concerned about climate breakdown. “For this first in real life gathering in Ireland (it’s been on Zoom since 2020!), the aim is to create space to gather, connect, reflect and imagine what might be next,” according to the organisers.

To attend the event email ireland@purposedisruptors.org