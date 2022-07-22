Publicis Dublin Wins HSE Quit Creative Account

Publicis Dublin has picked up the creative account for HSE Quit after a competitive pitch.

The HSE’s Quit Service has helped thousands of people quit smoking by providing tailored support from Stop Smoking Advisors online, in person and over the phone.

The international award-winning agency will work on the next chapter of the highly successful work done to date for HSE’s Quit Service. This will involve creating and developing a brand new through the line campaign which will run for the next three years.

According to Chloe Hanratty, head of strategic planning with the agency: “Important behaviour change briefs are rarely as challenging or as interesting as QUIT, so we are over the moon to be partnering with the HSE QUIT team to help more and more people break free from the addiction of smoking… starting with the people who quit while working on the brief.”

“We are delighted to be working with the team at Publicis to bring the next HSE Quit campaign to life. We’re looking forward to seeing how they build on our rich campaign heritage to date and help to generate positive life changes for people in Ireland. We are excited to see how the next phase develops,” adds campaigns director, Rachel Wright.