IAPI/TU Dublin Creative Commercial Communications Course Returns

The IAPI/TU Dublin Post Graduate Diploma in Creative Commercial Communications will return on September 8th 2022.

This programme is a partnership between TU Dublin and IAPI and has been developed with extensive contributions from both industry and academia and is open to anyone in the creative commercial communications industry who wishes to increase their value to their agency, their brand, their team, and their clients’ business, as well as building their own skills and competencies as an individual.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE PROGRAMME

A number of changes have been made to this years’ course and all six modules will be run over three full day workshops. In addition there has been an extension to the course duration to 18 days over 18 months. IAPI will also continue to extend financial supports to members.

To find out more about the course click HERE