Dominos Pizza Goes for Summer Outdoor Splash

Talon Outdoor and Havas Media Ireland have launched a new OOH advertising campaign in Ireland for Domino’s Pizza Group.

The OOH campaign, which was created by VCCP in London, includes a creative build on the 240 sheet in Terenure which incorporates a 2D yodel prompting a call to action for group ordering. The Golden Square, which is located in Rathmines used site-specific creative which was set to match the brickwork and window style of the building it appeared on. It also included a media first in Ireland with Domino’s creative “breaking” the frame of 25 Dublin Bus Superside formats, maximising impact with commuters and pedestrians.

The campaign centres on the group ordering feature available on the Domino’s app and encourages friends to get together this summer by sharing a Domino’s feast.

According to Eoin Carroll, account manager, Talon Ireland: “We are excited to be working with Domino’s to execute this creative campaign in Ireland. Out-of-Home advertising offers brands a customisable, scalable creative canvas with a plethora of opportunities to ensure your campaign receives cut-through. We are also thrilled to be delivering a media first for Domino’s in Ireland and helping to create an unmissable moment for consumers in a range of key sites across Ireland.”

At Domino’s, we are always looking for exceptional ways where we can bring our campaigns to life and reach wider audiences. We understand the value that OOH delivers for us and are delighted to be working with the team at Talon Ireland who has helped us ensure our crowd-pleasing message comes across in anew and engaging way for consumers,” adds Annelie McCaffrey, head of marketing for Ireland at Domino’s Pizza Group.