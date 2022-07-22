Bulmers Continues Sustainability Drive with New Bee Campaign

Goosebump has created a new sustainability campaign for cider manufacturer Bulmers as part of the brand’s drive to save Ireland’s bee population.

Bulmers began its sustainability journey last year, with the planting of over 500 bee hotels across the country. This year, it is planting over 2000 apple trees around Ireland to create pesticide-free pollinator pathways that will provide nutrition and habitat for all bees and pollinators.

As part of the campaign, the public is invited to get involved and help plant the apple trees by entering the in-store competition to win an apple tree for their own garden. The campaign will run on social, radio, out of home, in-store as well as in pubs.

According to Karl Donnelly, Bulmers Ireland marketing director: “We know that all bees are important to the production of Bulmers, they pollinate our orchard every year. But we also know that bees are essential for biodiversity. We wanted to do our part to help save Ireland’s bee & pollinator population and get people involved through our purpose driven and interactive campaign”

The media is being handled by Starcom.

Credits



