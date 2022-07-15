Virgin Media’s Ireland AM Cooks Up New Sponsorship with Beko

Virgin Media Solutions has secured Beko as the new sponsor of its cookery slot on the popular breakfast show Ireland AM.

The six-month sponsorship will see state-of-the-art Beko appliances placed on set and used for cooking demonstrations.

As part of the sponsorship, Beko will feature on top and tail sponsorship stings across the show and provide viewer competitions throughout the partnership. A highlight of the partnership will be a feature piece with Beko’s CSR partner Barnardos Ireland, highlighting the incredible work undertaken by the charity.

According to Shane Kelly, sales and marketing director, Beko: “Beko is delighted to partner with Virgin Media for one of its flagship entertainment shows and we look forward to working with the team throughout the partnership. We’re really looking forward to seeing the Beko products being used on screen and for the viewers to see the benefits of the latest technologies available in our products.”