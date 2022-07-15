The Public House Rolls Out New Campaign for Wildlands

The Public House has launched a new brand campaign for Wildlands, an Irish adventure park located along the Wild Atlantic Way outside of Galway.

The creative idea depicts the stimulation literally ingrained in the Wildlands experience and the campaign is running across print, digital and social.

Opened in August 2020, Wildlands is an activity centre set across 20 acres of mature woodland. Wildlands mission is to get Irish families back into nature, having fun, reconnecting and rediscovering the wild.

One of Wildlands key attractions is their Zip n Trek – adrenaline seekers of all ages can whizz through the trees, over one kilometre of ziplines while the sounds, sights and smells of the woods surround them.

According to Faye Bohan, Director at Wildlands: “We were absolutely delighted to partner with The Public House on this campaign, the aim of which is to drive awareness of our business nationally. We loved the agency’s concept and unique ideas to capture the feeling our customers tell us they have when here, while at the same time tying to the surrounding woodland and nature. We hope the campaign motivates people to come visit us and experience a fun-filled day out with their friends or families.”

Mikey Curran, Senior Copywriter, The Public House, adds: “Wildlands offer a fun and exciting family day out, in nature. We wanted to bring that simple message to life in a nuanced, subtle way. We hope this work inspires many families to go on a thrilling adventure in Co. Galway this summer. Our creative approach was to take that clear thought of fun being in the nature of everything Wildlands do and intricately craft it into a woodland aesthetic”.

Credits

Client: Wildlands

Marketing Manager: Éadaoin Coyle

Co-owner and Director: Faye Bohan

AGENCY CREDITS:

Creative Director: Colin Hart

Copywriter: Mikey Curran

Art Director: Sam Caren

Senior Designer : Trevor Nolan

Managing Director: Catrióna Campbell

Strategy Director: Sarah Walsh

Senior Account Executive: Tiarna Dermody

Senior Account Executive: Divya Mathias

PRODUCTION CREDITS:

Studio: Floss Creatives

Executive Producer: Shamsher Walia

Creative Retoucher: Alexis Goodwin