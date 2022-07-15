izest Continues Recent Expansion with New Cork Office

The Dublin-headquartered digital agency izest Marketing has continued its recent expansion with the opening of a new office in Cork and the appointment of a new business development manager.

The agency’s new office is located in South Mall in the heart of the city centre. It will be headed up by its new business development manager, Conor Hurley who will be supported by a three-person team.

“Cork is a thriving business and enterprise location for some of Ireland’s best known and emerging brands, so the opportunities are considerable,” says Hurley.

“Business relationships and networks are important here and I’m looking forward to working with the team to deliver a personalised, professional approach to the serious job of helping our clients achieve greater revenues and increased market share.

According to Eamon Fitzpatrick, group managing director, izest Marketing and himself a Corkman: “We’re delighted to have attracted someone of Conor’s calibre to lead the growth of our Cork office, working closely with colleagues both in the city and in Dublin. We have sometimes been described as a “Digital Centre of Excellence” and that’s a message we’re bringing to Cork and the Munster region for brands who want to realise their digital potential in its many forms. That’s everything from how they present themselves online, and how that looks, to customer / client experience, social channel optimisation and building even stronger eCommerce revenues.