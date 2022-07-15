Business Plus Launches B2B Creative Print Awards

The DMG-owned Business Plus magazine has launched the Best in Business (BIBs) awards to recognise quality B2B advertising.

Quarterly winners will receive a specially made crystal decanter from Tipperary Crystal, and there will be a BIBS ad of the year winner announced in 2023.

Leading the judging panel is Sean Boyle. a 30-year veteran of the ad industry who has worked in New York as global planning director at both BBDO and JWT, as head of strategy at Saatchi & Saatchi (Asia), and in senior management positions in various agencies in Dublin, Singapore and Sydney. He also produces the presents the lively podcast, A Pint With Seaniebee.

According to Boyle: “In the ad industry, B2B work is often the area that receives the least attention from agencies. In addition, many of the ads are produced in-house, by firms without bona-fide marketing (or indeed design) departments, and the results can often seem uninspiring to say the least.

“The BIBS will reward those advertisers who go the extra mile to create impactful, creative and innovative advertising that stands out from the crowd. If you’re an ad agency, it’s time to get cracking on better ads for your B2B clients. If you are a client that produces your own advertising work in-house, it’s time to show you can mix it with anything that that comes from an agency.”

Boyle added that the judging panel will select Best in the Business award winners on the basis of ads published in Irish print media. Creatives are also invited to submit entries to Siobhán O’Connell in Business Plus by email (siobhan.oconnell@dmgmedia.ie)