Vaunnie McDermott Appointed as MD of Connelly Partners

Vaunnie McDermott has been appointed as managing director of Connelly Partners Dublin.

With over 20 years’ experience working in the marketing and advertising industry, including stints at RTÉ and the Examiner Group and Irish International, she joined Strategem iLabs in 2016. In 2018, Strategem was acquired by the Boston-headquarted Connelly Partners.

In her new role, McDermott will have responsibility for all operational and financial decisions for the Dublin office, working in collaboration with sister agency ZOO Digital, which was acquired earlier this year.

“There have been incredible developments for Connelly Partners Dublin over the last year – the calibre of our clients, the creativity of our work – and Vaunnie has been integral in that success. She so deserves this appointment and frankly, we’re lucky to have her. There’s a great next chapter ahead for our Dublin team,” says Steve Connelly, founder and president, Connelly Partners.