TU Dublin Launches 2022 Breakthrough Scholarship with Thinkhouse & Yugo

Technological University Dublin together with Thinkhouse and Yugo, the student housing operator have launched details of the 2022 Breakthrough Scholarship which is aimed at overcoming barriers faced by young, marginalised students living in Ireland while at the same time fueling a more diverse marketing industry.

Valued at €28,000, this is the second year of this scholarship and covers a full-time Masters in Digital Marketing at T.U. Dublin, an immersive marketing and paid-for experience working with Thinkhouse in addition to student accommodation with Yugo for the entire academic year.

Last year’s Scholarship was awarded to Bridget George (22) from Athy, who studied her Masters in Digital Marketing at T.U. whilst working (part-time) at Thinkhouse and living in Yugo’s student accommodation in Grangegorman.

“This scholarship is life-changing. Being able to live close to my college, and work at THINKHOUSE has given me both professional and personal experience that I could never have achieved without this Scholarship. Now, as I apply myself to my dissertation, I am confident that I have what it takes to make an impact in the Irish marketing industry and I’m excited for what the future holds,” says George.

According to Dr. Etain Kidney, head of the school of marketing and entrepreneurship at Technological University Dublin: “The Breakthrough Scholarship has removed the financial and social barriers that often stifle young careers, empowering a remarkable student to break into the industry. Now, in its second year, we remain steadfast in our commitment to diversity. This further supports our strong history as home to a diverse student-population and as a beacon for inclusivity in education.”

Claire Hyland, Head of The Youth Lab, Thinkhouse, adds: “As a marketing company, we’re proud of our heritage in being an advocate and voice for young people and their values. This scholarship is really important to us – it challenges the inequality in education and supports greater diversity in the marketing and creative communications industry, through action and real support. Already in the space of one year we have witnessed the impact such an experience can have on one student, but also how more diverse thinking in our business enables us to deliver on our mission to be a business for good.”

“A quality education relies on having access to classes, space to study and a place you feel safe. As a global organisation equality, diversity, and inclusion is central to our approach in all we do, so we are proud, once again, to be able to support this important, life-changing initiative with T.U Dublin and Thinkhouse,” adds Niamh Banks, city manager, Dublin, Yugo Student Residences.