No Explanations Needed as Heineken 0.0 Launches New Brand Campaign

As the non-alcoholic beer brand category continues to grow, Heineken 0.0 has launched a new campaign to promote the brand called “Zero Explanation Needed.”

A collaboration between Publicis Dublin, Red Star media and Thinkhouse, the campaign is rooted in an insight that people often feel pressure to drink alcohol when socialising, even when they prefer to go alcohol-free. In addition, they don’t want to face questionsabout why they are choosing alcohol-free beer.

The campaign is running on radio and other digital audio platforms as well as OOH sites nationwide.

According to Anna Walsh, Heineken 0.0 brand manager: “There is a huge positive movement towards more choice and moderation in Ireland, but we still have a journey to go in making Heineken® 0.0 a choice for whenever you fancy a beer. We want to eliminate any sense of the ‘odd-one-out’ feeling that Irish people may sometimes experience when choosing 0.0 options. Because really, who cares? The focus should be about what really matters… the people and having the craic. We’re so proud of this campaign as it liberates Irish consumers to socialise on their own terms – with Zero explanation needed. Cheers to that!”

