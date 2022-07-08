New In-Game Ad Format Rolled Out by Bauer’s audioXi

The Bauer Media-owned audioXi has rolled out a new “in-game audio” format on the Irish market.

The digital audio exchange will resell an advertising format developed by adtech company AudioMob which has pioneered audio ad formats within mobile gaming apps without interrupting the end user’s gameplay. According to the company, this ensures that brands can connect with engaged audiences in a non-invasive manner.

AudioMob is a global tech company that was founded in 2020, by CEO Christian Facey and CTO Wilfrid Obeng (Picture attached). In November 2021 it raised $14m in a Series A funding round from investors.

“We are excited to partner with audioXi in the Irish Market. They share a similar passion & vision for audio and ensuring that the advertising medium is addressable & built at scale. We look forward to working with them closely to ensure that In Game Audio becomes a key part of the advertising mix in Ireland,” says Christian Facey, CEO, AudioMob.

“We’re delighted to begin this partnership with AudioMob, here in Ireland,” adds Rob Timony, head of audioXi. “They have built a phenomenal product that is both cutting edge and measurable. At audioXi we strive to be the pioneers for audio in Ireland and this is another fantastic partnership in advancing the market here.”

The first Irish brand to use the platform, meanwhile, is An Post in a deal brokered by Mediaworks.

“We are excited to partner with audioXi and AudioMob on the first In Game Audio campaign in Ireland. Gaming has been an emerging category that we have focused on at An Post over the last year and having a platform like AudioMob to tap into a large engaged audience with the ad verification of Moat behind it was a really attractive proposition. We look forward to seeing the results in the coming weeks,” says Conor Barron, digital marketing manager of An Post.