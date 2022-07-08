MediaCom Wins Media and Planning Account for Irish Distillers

The GroupM-owned MediaCom Ireland has picked up the media planning and buying account for Irish Distillers following a competitive pitch.

The brief includes the company’s portfolio of Irish whiskeys including Jameson, Powers, Midleton Very Rare and Redbreast. It also includes Pernod Ricard’s portfolio of international drinks brands including Absolut Vodka, Malfy Gin, Beefeater Gin, Havana Club and Malibu as well as a number of wine brands like Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek and Brancott Estate.

“We are delighted to have secured the chance to work with a dynamic industry leader like Irish Distillers. We look forward to working closely with Irish Distillers to strategize and execute on innovative media initiatives in the Irish market, and to present its impressive portfolio of well-known drinks brands to consumers in fresh and interesting ways,” says Ed Ling, chief growth and operations officer, MediaCom Ireland.

“We look forward to building a strategic partnership with MediaCom and are confident that their team will support a fresh approach to digital media, as we strive to bring our portfolio of well-loved Irish whiskeys, wines and spirits to new and existing audiences through bold and innovative campaigns,” adds Jessica Norris, marketing director, commercial, Irish Distillers.