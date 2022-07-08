Kick Rolls Out New Recruitment Campaign for Irish Defence Forces

Kick, the Sandymount-based creative agency has created a new cross platform campaign for the Irish Defence Forces.

The new campaign will run across TV, VOD, OOH/DOOH as well as digital and social media channels.

Called “Be More” the agency worked with Commandant Lisa McMahon and her team as the Defence Forces seek to recruit for the Army, Air Corp and Navy.

‘Be More’ demonstrates the breadth of opportunity, experience and skills that are at the heart of the training recruits receive when they join up. The kind of attributes that will be a huge advantage to them in their later lives and any future employer will jump at the chance of hiring them, says Kick.

For the campaign, KICK created TV, VOD, radio, OOH/DOOH and digital and social media assets.

CREDITS:

Client: Óglaigh na hÉireann

Agency: Kick

Client Service Director: John Breslin

Account Manager: Andrew Browne

Account Executive: Amelia Achmetsina

Strategic Planner:Neil McKenna

Creative Director:Art: Paudge Donaghy

Creative Director: Copy: Aidan Dowling

Agency Producer:Dave Brady

Production: Rubberduck (Jenni Barry Duke & Helen Duke)

Directors: Conor Ryan & Ben Colwell

DOP: Burschi Wojnar

Editor: Rob Hegarty

Colourist: Leaondro Arouca at Element Post/VFX

Sound: Dean Jones and Conall O’Brien at Scimitar Sound