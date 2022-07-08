Kick Rolls Out New Recruitment Campaign for Irish Defence Forces

Kick, the Sandymount-based creative agency has created a new cross platform campaign for the Irish Defence Forces.
The new campaign will run across TV, VOD, OOH/DOOH as well as digital and social media channels.
Called “Be More” the agency worked with Commandant Lisa McMahon and her team as the Defence Forces seek to recruit for the Army, Air Corp and Navy.
‘Be More’ demonstrates the breadth of opportunity, experience and skills that are at the heart of the training recruits receive when they join up. The kind of attributes that will be a huge advantage to them in their later lives and any future employer will jump at the chance of hiring them, says Kick.
For the campaign, KICK created TV, VOD, radio, OOH/DOOH and digital and social media assets.
CREDITS:
Client: Óglaigh na hÉireann
Agency: Kick
Client Service Director: John Breslin
Account Manager: Andrew Browne
Account Executive: Amelia Achmetsina
Strategic Planner:Neil McKenna
Creative Director:Art: Paudge Donaghy
Creative Director: Copy: Aidan Dowling
Agency Producer:Dave Brady
Production: Rubberduck (Jenni Barry Duke & Helen Duke)
Directors: Conor Ryan & Ben Colwell
DOP: Burschi Wojnar
Editor: Rob Hegarty
Colourist: Leaondro Arouca at Element Post/VFX
Sound: Dean Jones and Conall O’Brien at Scimitar Sound