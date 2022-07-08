Initiative Wins Media & Planning Account for HelloFresh

Initiative Ireland & UK has won the media and planning account for the meal kit delivery giant HelloFresh following a competitive pitch.

The account, which is worth an estimated £16m covers strategic planning and media buying for the brand as it continues to expand in the Irish and UK market.

“We’ve been working very closely with our UK colleagues this year offering our expertise and perspective on a range of markets where we have considerable experience,” says Sylvia Cawley, managing director, Initiative Ireland.

“Food is one of those sectors we’re passionate about, so we’re delighted to have partnered with Initiative UK as part of the winning team on HelloFresh. This is a business that’s growing across many countries and we look forward to being one part of that journey,” she adds.

Lennart Sieweke, director of ATL broadcast marketing at HelloFresh adds: “The HelloFresh marketing and brand team is very excited to have identified and awarded Initiative as our future partner to grow our ATL marketing strategy and activities to the next level.”

Headquartered in Germany, HelloFresh is a global food solutions group and the world’s leading meal kit company. In Q1 2022 it delivered 287m meals and reached 8.52m active customers.

The company’s Irish operation, which are headed up by Philip Doran, is continuing to expand and is currently seeking to recruit a number of senior people to its management team.