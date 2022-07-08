Former TV3 Anchor Launches New Media Training Offering

Former TV3 frontman and government advisor Alan Cantwell has launched a new media training service for executives and CEO.

Called Haddington Media, the new business aims to “create and deliver industry-leading communications and standout C-suite performances when it matters most.”

Cantwell is a well-known figure in the media world having worked for over 14 years with TV3 as a news anchor and presenter. He also spent over eight years as news editor and head of programming with Clare FM in addition to stints working with Insight Consultants as well as special adviser on policy and communications to the Minister for Jobs, Enterprise & Innovation.

Cantwell describes Haddington Media as a “one-stop shop for communications.”

“In recent years we’ve seen the proliferation of media where it’s gone from traditional to online, and that has imposed requirements on CEOs and companies to participate in getting their story out there, and the different disciplines that are required for the different types of media,” Cantwell explains.

“It’s also about understanding the way that landscape has shifted, and we understand that with our expertise within the organisation, and we know how to point people in the right direction to be able to deliver their message to the different platforms,” he adds.