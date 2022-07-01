Sarah O’Connor Appointed Deputy CEO of Wilson Hartnell

Sarah O’Connor has been appointed as deputy chief executive of Wilson Hartnell, part of the Ogilvy & Mather group in Ireland.

O’Connor joined Wilson Hartnell as a director and head of sports marketing over six years ago and has played a major role in developing the business since then. A former chief executive of the Irish Sports Federation, she is a qualified solicitor, having worked with Arthur Cox. She is currently a board member of Golf Ireland.

“Sarah’s appointment comes on the back of a period of very strong growth for the company. She has a rare mix of skills and experience, which will undoubtedly serve the company and our clients very well into the future. Sarah’s strategic ability is second-to-none and she brings a well-rounded perspective to all her work. Apart from her abundance of skills, she is a fantastic colleague that we are privileged to work with. I am looking forward to continuing to work with Sarah in her new role and wish her every success,” says Sharon Murphy, chief executive of Wilson Hartnell.

“Having been with Wilson Hartnell for over six years, I am more convinced than ever that good communication lies at the heart of achieving any ambition. At Wilson Hartnell, we aim to inspire ourselves and our clients to positively impact the world. This purpose, the commitment and creativity of our brilliant team, the brave clients we partner with and the shared ambition to consistently deliver market leading work, makes Wilson Hartnell a brilliant company to be a part of. As we enter our 50th year in business, I am honoured to take on the role of Deputy CEO,” O’Connor adds.