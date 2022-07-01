McDonald’s Rolls Out Nationwide Experiential Coffee Campaign

As part of a new experiential-led campaign created by Honey+Buzz, Source Out of Home and Mediaworks, McDonald’s is offering free coffee at locations up and down the country throughout 2022.

The McCafé mobile Airstream van was launched in April at the Connemarathon and has already visited several popular events and festivals, including Wild Roots in Sligo and Sea Sessions in Bundoran. Its latest stop came last weekend, at the Dublin Pride festival, where the van was located on Merrion Square.

To date, almost 10,000 free coffees have been served and the ‘McVan’ will next appear at the Forever Young festival in Palmerstown House in Kildare, and Indiependence in Cork with many more events to follow over the coming months.

According to Jennifer Power, head of marketing McDonald’s Ireland: “We love our coffee in Ireland and a visit to our McCafé Van is a fantastic way for coffee lovers who might not have considered us previously, to experience first-hand the value, convenience, and high quality McDonald’s has to offer across our broad range of coffee beverages.”

“We are immensely proud of our work in developing this innovative activation for McDonald’s. Our business has a long track record in experiential work and it’s been fantastic to work with McDonald’s, Mediaworks and Honey + Buzz to make it happen,” says Orlagh Keane, client director Source out of home.

“To see this project go from idea to creation has been fantastic and of course none of this could have been possible without the constant collaboration between the McDonald’s Marketing Team, McDonald’s Franchisees, Source OOH, Honey + Buzz and many other partners. Our initial results are showing a really positive impact on key McCafé metrics and we are excited to see the journey continue,” adds Conor McCooey, client director Mediaworks.

According to Rob Walsh, client director, Honey+Buzz: “We believe that ‘Experience is Everything’ and with the McCafe Van we have been able to create a series of remarkable experiences for McDonald’s to showcase the quality of the McCafe coffee beverages. It’s been a team effort with fantastic integrated support from McDonald’s, Mediaworks and Source OOH.”