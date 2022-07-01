Guinness Chases the Sun in New Summer Campaign

The Diageo-owned Guinness has launched a new campaign with a nod to the typical Irish Summer TV.

Created by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO in London, with media by PHD in Dublin, the new campaign is called “Lovely Day for a Guinness” and forms part of a wider Summer campaign for the brand that will take in the Galway Races as well as festivals like Forbidden Fruit, All Together Now and The Big Grill.

The TVC plays on the insight that people go to great lengths in Ireland to catch a bit of sun and depicts a group of friends moving their outdoor table from a pub garden to some well-known locations in Ireland.