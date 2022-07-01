Cubery Expands Ad and Product Research Platform into Ireland

Cubery, a global advertising and product research specialist, which is headquartered in Melbourne, is rolling out its offering to the Irish market as part of a global expansion into Canda, Singapore and Ireland.

The company’s key offering combines the expertise of an in-house team of marketing and research specialists together with its own proprietary research platform and offers a range of advertising testing and innovation consulting services.

“Utilizing learnings from human psychology and the behavioral sciences, Cubery exists to give marketers the tools and evidence they need to launch transformative ideas that create disproportionate brand returns,” says founder Phil Toppi, the company’s founder.

“Data blindness is a far greater risk to businesses than data scarcity. What marketers really need is less – but better-quality – data, combined with people who know what to do with it,” he adds.

“We’re excited to offer our unique proposition in a number of new markets and to continue supporting the cross-border needs of our global partners,” he says.

Cubery has worked with over 100 companies since it was launched in 2016. Some of the companies on its roster include Unilever, Campari Group, HelloFresh, LinkedIn, Burger King and Specsavers.