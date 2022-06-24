New Radio Station Celebrates Pride and Supports LGBTQIA+ Community

To coincide with the Pride week, a new Pride Vibes radio station for the LGBTQIA+ community has been launched. The station, available at PrideVibes.ie, includes a programme of music, conversations and documentaries to inform, educate and entertain listeners.

The station was developed by radio group Wireless Ireland with collaboration from Core, Ireland’s largest marketing communications company, which provided support and consultancy on the promotion of the station and created a sponsorship platform for the station with Voltarol as the main sponsor.

The project is a collaboration between leading LGBTQIA+ organisations to provide a space for the community to share stories. Belong To is Pride Vibes official charity partner. The organisation supports lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans young people in Ireland. The station is sharing important moments in Queer History across audio and social with thanks to GCN (Gay Community News). Pride Vibes are also working with Dublin Pride to ensure the energy and importance of Pride continues across the summer weeks.

“We are so excited to partner with Pride Vibes to help celebrate Pride and support our work with LGBTQ+ youth. By sharing information about our support services and youth groups, Pride Vibes will allow us to reach LGBTQ+ young people across the country. We thank them for championing our work to support LGBTQ+ youth to stay alive and thrive,” says Moninne Griffith, CEO, Charity Partner, Belong To.

“Now more than ever it’s important for us to have a voice , to shout who we are and to march for those who can’t! Pride Vibes has been fantastic for all of us in the LGBTQIA+ community and our allies with open, honest conversations as well as playing the best music as we get ready to march this Saturday on the streets of Dublin,” says Thomas Crosse, one of Pride Vibes’ presenters.

“Pride is an important time to gather and find our colourful tribe, to unite in solidarity and to show people like us that we are living bright, vivid and powerful lives. It has been something that has given me so much comfort and empowerment over my 23 years attending Pride,” adds Kate Brennan Harding, another presenter on the station.