GoLoud Launches New Podcast Called Around the World in 80 Gays

The Bauer Media-owned platform GoLoud has launched a new podcast called Around the World in 80 Gays which will be hosted by Brian Kennedy and Katherine Lynch.

The new podcast series will be a “heart-warming, funny and thought-provoking podcast that celebrates gay culture, inspirations and icons.” The series was created by both Lynch and Kennedy and is produced and edited by Esther O’Moore Donohoe. The executive producer is Dee Reddy.

Over the course of the series guests will include Anna Nolan, Martin Ward and Bill Hughes.

According to Kiela Brodigan, digital director at Bauer Media Audio Ireland: “Our goal in GoLoud is to create and support the creation and promotion of great audio content; content that is not only entertaining and immersive, but also reflects the wonderfully diverse society we live in. Brian and Katherine do just that with this podcast, and we are delighted to welcome them into the GoLoud community. With the audience scale that GoLoud and Bauer Media Audio Ireland has in this market we are very excited the opportunities this partnership can deliver to our audiences and advertising partners.”