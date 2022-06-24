Business Plus Unveils Cork Top 50 Ranking at Dean Hotel Event

Grocery wholesaler and retailer Musgrave Group has topped the Business Plus Top 50 ranking of Irish-owned private Cork companies for 2022, holding its position from last year.

The Cork Top 50 ranking is published in the June-July edition of the Business Plus magazine, which was launched at a special event at the Dean Hotel in Cork, where the attendance heard about plans to expand the reach of Ireland’s leading B2B media brand.

Business Plus is part of the DMG Media group of Extra.ie, Mail Online, EVOKE, RollerCoaster.ie, OneFabDay, Geek Ireland, the Irish Daily Mail and The Irish Mail on Sunday.

CEO of DMG Media, Paul Henderson, stated: “The addition of Business Plus to the DMG portfolio has allowed us to extend our audience reach from the consumer to the important business sector. Part of that strategy is regional growth, and for that reason focusing on the Cork business community is an important part of our mission. Through our annual ranking of the Top 50 privately owned companies in Cork, we look forward to tracking these Irish success stories as they continue to grow and expand.”

The Cork Top 50 ranking is based on Shareholders’ Funds as disclosed in accounts filings in the Companies Registration Office.

The feature of the launch event was a panel discussion with EY’s Ronan Murray, recently elected President of Cork Chamber, entrepreneur Linda Green-Kiely, and DC Cahalane, who heads up the Republic of Work incubator in Cork and is involved with Dogpatch Labs, which manages the National Digital Research Centre.