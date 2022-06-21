Ex Vodafone CEO Anne O’Leary Joins Facebook Parent Meta



Anne O’Leary, the former CEO of Vodafone Ireland has been appointed as vice-president of Meta’s Mid-Market Business division for the Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA) region.

O’Leary will join Meta in September and will play a key role in the Meta Ireland leadership team which is headed up by Rick Kelley.

O’Leary was CEO of Vodafone Ireland since February 2013, having spent five years as the company’s enterprise director. During her time with the telecommunications company, she oversaw the nationwide rollout of 4G and most recently 5G. She has also been a key figure in many digital industry initiatives down through the years.

“After 14 wonderful years at Vodafone, I am hugely excited to start a new chapter working with the Meta team. In an ever more competitive digital economy, I look forward to connecting with, and supporting, small and medium businesses across Europe, Middle East & Africa to evolve with digital change, embrace transformation and the tools that will help them to grow and scale their businesses across the world.”

According to Angie Gifford, Meta’s VP of Global Business Group for EMEA: “I’m thrilled to welcome a leader of Anne’s calibre and experience to the Meta team. She joins us at an exciting time as we continue to expand our business tools across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp and as we create new opportunities for businesses in VR and the metaverse.”