The top reasons Irish consumers switch brands

James Byrne, marketing manager PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home.

Public transport use at highest rate this year as fare discounts come into effect

The number of people using public transport reached its highest rate since the start of the year, just as a 20 per cent reduction in fares was rolled out across bus, Dart and Luas services.

Public transport passenger journeys were at their highest level since March 2020 last month.

The latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that public transport journeys jumped by 71% to 4.7 million during the last week of May this year compared to the same week of 2021.

Luas passenger journeys up 90% for the week beginning 23 May 2022 when compared with the week beginning 24 May 2021. The number jumped by 8% week-on-week, the highest weekly rise since Covid restrictions were eased in January.

Car traffic volumes are highest of year to date. Data for the end of May 2022 show that car traffic volumes in Dublin increased by 16% compared with same week in 2021. It also hit its highest level this year at the end of May to just 4% lower than what was recorded before the pandemic in May 2019.

Average weekly volume of cars for selected sites (Dublin

The monthly volume of bicycles during peak hours in May 2022 was 70% higher than last year. The off-peak trends in the monthly volume of bicycles were 9% higher in May 2022 compared with May 2021, and 18% above the same month in 2019, (before COVID-19).

Almost 2.6 million passengers travelled through Dublin Airport in May this year, more than 17 times the numbers seen in May 2021 and just 13% lower than pre-pandemic May 2019.

Consumers embracing Everyday Experiences

Deloitte’s Global State of the Consumer Tracker regularly polls individuals across 23 countries (including 1,000 Irish respondents), capturing a continual snapshot of worldwide consumer sentiment. The latest wave conducted at the end of May finds Irish consumers’ safety concerns continuing to decrease.

Over 4 in 5 Irish adults now feel safe visiting a store, up from 62% in December while the same number of us are comfortable engaging in person-to-person services, up from 60% at the end of last year. A similar number also now feel safe visiting a restaurant.

As of end May 69% feel safe flying (33% at end on last year) while 53% plan to take an international flight for leisure in next 3 months (up from 23% at same stage in 2021).

The top reasons Irish consumers switch brands

For the fifth edition of the State of the Connected Customer report, Salesforce Research surveyed 13,020 consumers and 3,916 business buyers worldwide. It has found that as customers navigate a rapidly changing world, questions of trust, values, and integrity are coming to the fore. Eighty-eight percent of customers believe trust becomes more important in times of change.

Great experiences provide an important bond between brands and customers, particularly as loyalty proves elusive. In the last year alone, 71% of consumers switched brands at least once as priorities, lifestyles, or financial situations changed. While better deals and product quality are the primary drivers of brand defection, myriad additional factors such as improved customer service, product availability, and convenience lure consumers away.

Rockshore Gets Its Dynamic Out

Diageo continue to be to the fore when it comes to Dynamic OOH advertising in this market. Last week we reported on Guinness’s latest Dynamic offering. This week, we share Rockshore’s campaign, featuring weather and time-specific triggered creative.

The digital formats, including Tesco Live, Adshel Live and Orbscreen feature messages related to day of week, such as ‘Midweek Meetups with Mates’ and when the sun comes out it triggers creative the copy ‘Sun’s Out, Rockshores Out’. The campaign uses PML Group’s Liveposter platform to manage the content form one central source.

The Moments of Truth research published in 2021 by Posterscope, JCDecaux and Clear Channel showed double digit percentage improvements in brain response, recall and sales for campaigns that used contextually relevant digital OOH messages.

Summer is an ideal period to target the mass movement of audience around the country with scalable digital innovation and Diageo are taking full advantage in recent weeks.

Imagery, Copy and Media prove powerful combination for Storehouse

Another outstanding campaign from Diageo this week is for Guinness Storehouse. The domestic and international tourist is very much a feature of Dublin city again and the Storehouse has been one of Ireland’s and Europe’s most popular destinations over many years. Strong imagery, invoking the Gravity Bar, and clever copy (The Best View in Dublin, Bar None) combine with high impact formats such as Digital Bridges, T-Sides, Luas Trams and Digital Golden Squares to give the campaign cut-through and a real wow factor. A premium campaign for a premium experience.