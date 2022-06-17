Mindshare Partners with Brennans Bread to Launch Series of NFTs

Brennans Bread has become the latest brand to create its own series of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Working in partnership with Mindshare, which was tasked with developing a communications plan to raise awareness and consideration with the GenZ audience, the team built out an integrated social media and NFT campaign.

The campaign will run for four weeks and each week Brennans will launch four NFT “sandwiches.” The artworks are up for sale on Bubblehouse, the world’s first carbon-neutral NFT marketplace. In addition, each NFT is being sold for €1.87 which is the average cost of a Family Pan.

“Brennans Bread has been around for generations, and we’ve seen lots trends particularly around the area of innovation come and go. When we heard that NFTs offer people a chance to own a slice of history, we knew we had to get involved! We think our NFT menu is one of the most exciting combinations to hit the sandwich world since sliced bread – tech and tradition together in perfect harmony, creating something beautiful. We’re looking forward to celebrating these works of art that are created every day in kitchens across the country,” says Ivan Hammond, head of marketing, Brennans Bread.

Amar Jacob, social & content development director, Mindshare adds: “Working with such a collaborative client gave us the opportunity try something different. It was important for us to find a way to connect with our target market in a way that truly resonates with them. When we unpacked the brief, we felt that being able to create value through the NFT space was interesting whilst giving us an opportunity to build something out of the norm.”

CREDITS

Client: Brennans Bread

Head of Marketing: Ivan Hammond

Agency: Mindshare

Social & Content Development Director: Amar Jacob

Creative Director: Emma Morris

Art Director: Greg Colley

Graphic Designer: Robyn Sproule

Senior Video Production Manager: Ethan Copage

Account Director – Social: Peter Sweeney

Client Services Director: Nessa Van Rooyen

Account Director – Paid: Stella Pete

Account Executive – Paid: Madison Crowley