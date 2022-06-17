IAPI to Head Industry Wide Initiative to Help Combat Climate Change

IAPI is to lead an industry wide initiative to help the wider marketing communications industry respond to the climate crisis. The initiative, known as Ad Net Zero, will also include the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland, The Marketing Institute, IAB Ireland and Commercial Producers of Ireland.

Ad Net Zero was launched in the UK in 2020 and is led in the UK by the Advertising Association, IPA and ISBA. Ad Net Zero in Ireland will join the Ad Net Zero Steering Group and will be the first country to join an initiative which is attracting increasing international attention. Ad Net Zero Ireland will also participate in the Ad Net Zero Global Summit to coincide with COP27 in November.

“IAPI and our partner industry bodies are delighted to be joining Ad Net Zero,” says Chaley Stoney, CEO of IAPI.

“I have found it very inspirational to have received such engagement from all competing sectors of the industry for the first time ever. The drive for Sustainability is such an over-riding priority for business. I truly believe that we can make a difference by joining Ad Net Zero and taking action to reduce carbon emissions. We know the only way to address climate change is through collaboration, collectivism, and a shared vision and that is what Ad Net Zero will be in Ireland – a space to plan for our future by taking action now. There has been an urgent rally call from the advertising industry in Ireland to address climate change with 92% of people worried about the negative impact that our industry has on the environment, 91% agreeing that the industry has an important role in addressing climate change because of our ability to connect with Irish consumers and 74% stating that we the industry needs to move faster to dace the climate challenge,” she says.

“Ad Net Zero will provide a clear set of actions from getting our own house in order by reducing carbon emissions from our operations, in addition to reducing carbon emissions from advertising creation, to ensuring we plan media in the most sustainable manner, driving for net zero events and by influencing consumer behaviour to enable sustainable choices,” Stoney adds.

According to Stoney, Ad Net Zero has led the way in pledging the industry to become Net Zero by 2030 and as part of its mission, it will provide advice, education, training and working groups.

“The climate crisis has taught us the need for collective action. Following the success of Ad Net Zero in the UK – receiving more than 100 supporters in less than two years – we are raising our international ambitions for our industry to come together and reach net zero by end of 2030. We’re excited to be working with Ad Net Zero in Ireland in helping support the Irish ad industry achieve this goal too. I encourage everyone in in the UK and Ireland to reach out and find out how you can become an Ad Net Zero supporter and we welcome conversations with other international markets as the world collaborates to tackle the climate emergency,” says Sebastian Munden, chair of Ad Net Zero and EVP and general manager, Unilever UK & Ireland.