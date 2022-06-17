Honey+Buzz and Red Star Roll Out New Music Platform for Heineken

With the festival season returning after two years of lockdowns, creative agency Honey+Buzz in partnership with Dentsu’s Red Star and Heineken have rolled out a new music platform for the beer brand called Heineken Live Access.

The platform will give festival goers the opportunity to win tickets to gigs, VIP transfers, merchandise and free drinks at a range of festival venues this year including Marlay Park, Malahide Castle, Musgrave Park, Fairview Park, Kilmainham, Electric Picnic and the Galway Arts Festival.

“After two full years without crowds, loud music, cold pints and unforgettable experiences, we couldn’t be more ready for the return of Ireland’s live music scene this summer. To celebrate this we are delighted to launch our new music campaign Heineken Live Access, making music moments more memorable, more enjoyable, and more shareable” says Michelle Rowley, senior brand manager Heineken Ireland.

According to Honey+Buzz, the experience-led campaign has a dual approach activation strategy. “Firstly, music fans can win these unmissable music moments at www.heinekenliveaccess.ie which has been amplified through paid and owned media channels. This has seen Heineken® partner with Lovin, Her.ie and Joe.ie to reach a nationwide audience across all of their digital channels. Secondly, based around a more guerrilla style ‘surprise and delight’ engagement that really catches people in the moment, the brand will show up in unexpected and spontaneous ways at key gigs and venues to really amplify fans music moments. All of this will be done in partnership with Live Nation across a number of their outdoor and indoor venues.”

“For music fans, live experience is everything. Moments of anticipation, connection and passion – and after the last few years there’s a real thirst to make every moment count. That’s where Heineken have come in to really add value to the fan experience and provide truly unmissable moment,” says Rory Millar, creative director, Honey+Buzz.