The Indie List Adds Additional Services to Help Freelancers

The Indie List, the talent management agency, has inked a new partnership with professional services company Contracting PLUS that will help self-employed and freelance talent on its platform to manage their day-to-day finances.

The new offering will help independents and freelancers receive tailored advice about their accounts, expenses, tax, financial planning and dealing with the Revenue Commissioners.

Latest estimates suggest that there are now almost 3,000 people offering freelance marketing and creative services within the Irish market. There was a sharp rise in numbers since the pandemic and ‘the great resignation’ that followed as more professionals began to chose the flexibility of independent working.

According to Peter McPartlin, one of the Indie List co-founders: “There are three key levers of well-being for workers now, whether freelance or otherwise: financial well-being, which is all about being rewarded and taxed fairly; career well-being, which relates to ongoing training and development opportunities; and social well-being, which is about work-life balance as well as building new connections through work.”

“These are largely taken as a given by permanent employees but it’s not the same for freelancers. And we felt that if we’re going to provide a more supportive and sustainable opportunity for our community then we needed to take the initiative here,” he adds.

“This is about introducing our community to a trusted and independent advisor who has the financial success of the individual top of mind. As well providing accounting and tax advice the new package allows Indie Listers to avail of an online learning hub with hundreds of useful upskilling courses, exclusive access to discounts on fuel, holidays, retailers and more, and a fitness platform with exercise routines to keep the more sedentary freelancer at the top of their game,” says Indie List co-founder, Una Herlihy.

“We’ve been supporting freelancers within other industry sectors such as engineering, management consultancy and pharma over many years. Partnering with The Indie List enables us to show how we can help more independent marketing and creative practitioners take the stress out of their financial and accounting affairs and focus on the work that they’re really good at,” says Jimmy Sheehan, managing director of Contracting PLUS.