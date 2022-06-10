Javelin Launches New Campaign for Recruitment Platform Irish Jobs

Javelin has rolled out a new campaign for IrishJobs.ie, Ireland’s largest online recruitment platform.

The new campaign, which is called ‘Make a Name for Yourself’, aims to overcome both fear and apathy. “It empowers jobseekers to take charge of their own destiny and direct their career in the way they truly want it to go,” according to Javelin.

‘Make a name for yourself’ is an expression of ambition, articulating the desire we all possess to make our mark on the world, while finding fulfilment in our careers. In the film work, we see people in everyday situations, getting a glimpse of their future selves. A future made possible by embracing their ambition through IrishJobs.ie,” it adds.

Javelin worked with Rubberduck to produce the video work with a campaign covering all major social media channels as well as OOH and national radio activity.

Credits

Advertiser: Irish Jobs, part of the Saon Group

Agency: Javelin

Campaign title: Make a Name for Yourself

Marketing Director: Sarah Brewer

Agency Director: Ken Ivory

Account Director: Finbarr Hayes

Strategy Director: Yusuf Karimjee

Creative Directors: Cathal O’Flaherty & Adrian Cosgrove

Art Director: Martin Watts

Media Planning: Anna Brannelly

Production Company: Rubberduck