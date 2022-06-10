Javelin Launches New Campaign for Recruitment Platform Irish Jobs

Javelin has rolled out a new campaign for IrishJobs.ie, Ireland’s largest online recruitment platform.
The new campaign, which is called ‘Make a Name for Yourself’, aims to overcome both fear and apathy. “It empowers jobseekers to take charge of their own destiny and direct their career in the way they truly want it to go,” according to Javelin.
‘Make a name for yourself’ is an expression of ambition, articulating the desire we all possess to make our mark on the world, while finding fulfilment in our careers. In the film work, we see people in everyday situations, getting a glimpse of their future selves. A future made possible by embracing their ambition through IrishJobs.ie,” it adds.
Javelin worked with Rubberduck to produce the video work with a campaign covering all major social media channels as well as OOH and national radio activity.
Credits
Advertiser: Irish Jobs, part of the Saon Group
Agency: Javelin
Campaign title: Make a Name for Yourself
Marketing Director: Sarah Brewer
Agency Director: Ken Ivory
Account Director: Finbarr Hayes
Strategy Director: Yusuf Karimjee
Creative Directors: Cathal O’Flaherty & Adrian Cosgrove
Art Director: Martin Watts
Media Planning: Anna Brannelly
Production Company: Rubberduck