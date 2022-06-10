Ireland CMO Pulse Survey Plans to Measure Key Issues in Marketing

A new CMO Marketing Pulse Survey has been launched in recent weeks, by RED C and the Business Post. This new survey is planned to establish and monitor brand sentiment among marketing professionals, and to deep dive opinions on the key marketing issues of the day that are of interest, including in this first wave current preparedness and views on marketing in the Metaverse.

The survey is being powered with support from OLIVER and the Brandtech Group, with results published in the Business Post and on Adwold/IMJ.

“A detailed report on the findings each wave will also be available for everyone who has taken part, as a valuable resource on where peers believe the industry stands on a range of issues. Watch out for the report launch announcement in IMJ and then published the Business Post later in the summer,” says Richard Colwell, CEO, Red C Research

“The first wave was launched in the last couple of weeks, and already a significant number of senior marketing people in the industry in Ireland have taken part. However, we want to ensure that the survey gets as wide a response as possible, and we would like to encourage everyone in the field of marketing to have their say, and sign up to receive the full report,” he adds.

All responses are confidential.